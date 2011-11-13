Rio de Janeiro mounts big operation to occupy slum

* Hundreds of police occupy Rocinha slum at dawn
* Rocinha is home to more than 100,000, near wealthy areas
* Plan seen as key to prepare Rio for World Cup, Olympics
By Stuart Grudgings
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 13 Hundreds of police and
soldiers backed by helicopters occupied Rio de Janeiro's
largest slum on Sunday, the biggest step yet in the Brazilian
city's bid to improve security and end the reign of drug
gangs.
The occupation of Rocinha, a notorious hillside "favela"
that overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas, is viewed by
officials as a crucial part of the city's preparations to host
soccer's World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later.
Security forces have occupied 18 slums in the past three
years but none of them quite as big or as strategically
important as Rocinha, which is located along a choke point for
traffic between the main city and western areas where most
Olympic events will be held.
The soldiers and police encountered no resistance from drug
gangsters in the dawn invasion of Rocinha and the nearby
Vidigal favela. The invasion was as much a media event as a
military operation as the authorities had announced their plans
days in advance, giving gang members time to flee.
After years of living in fear of both gang members and the
often-violent tactics of police, residents were wary of
embracing the new reality.
"I'm hopeful, but they have to do a lot more. The community
needs health, education and other social services to follow
this," said Wilson Aracanju, a 53-year-old evangelical pastor
watching the events unfold from his church.
According to cable TV news channel GloboNews, only one
person was detained during the operation. There were no reports
of casualties during the occupation.
The sprawling hillside community, home to about 100,000
people and close to some of Rio's most exclusive areas and best
beaches, is believed to be the main drug distribution point in
Brazil's second-largest city.
In the authorities' "pacification" program for slums,
police trained in community relations eventually take over the
occupation and city officials step in to provide services such
as health centers and proper electricity supply, bringing
residents into the formal economy.
Officials say they intend to expand the program to all of
the remaining major gang strongholds by 2014, when Rio will be
a World Cup host city.
Most of the occupations have taken place in slums close to
Rio's wealthier areas, leading to criticism that the program is
aimed mostly at supporting the city's real-estate boom and
preparing for the sports events. Huge slums in more distant
areas are still controlled by gangs or militia groups made up
of rogue off-duty police and firefighters.
(Editing by Will Dunham)