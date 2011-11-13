UPDATE 2-Troops occupy Rio slum in "historic" operation

* 3,000 police, soldiers occupy Rocinha slum at dawn
* Rocinha is at strategic location, near wealthy areas
* Plan seen as key to prepare Rio for World Cup, Olympics
(Adds raising of flag over slum, edits)
By Stuart Grudgings
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 13 Three thousand troops
backed by helicopters and armored vehicles occupied Rio de
Janeiro's largest slum without firing a shot on Sunday, the
biggest step in the Brazilian city's bid to improve security
and end the reign of drug gangs.
The occupation of Rocinha, a notorious hillside "favela"
that overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas, is a crucial part
of the city's preparations to host soccer's World Cup in 2014
and the Olympics two years later.
Security forces have occupied nearly 20 slums in the past
three years but none as symbolically or strategically important
as Rocinha, a sprawl of shacks, stores and evangelical churches
located at a traffic choke point between the main city and
western areas where most Olympic events will be held.
With large army helicopters thudding overhead, soldiers and
police began climbing the slum's winding roads just after 4
a.m. and declared the operation a success within two hours
after encountering no resistance.
The invasion of Rocinha and the nearby Vidigal slum was as
much a media event as a military operation, as dozens of
reporters followed the authorities through deserted,
garbage-strewn streets. The authorities had announced their
plans days in advance, giving gang members plenty of notice to
flee.
According to TV news channel GloboNews, only one person was
detained during the operation and there were no reports of
casualties. Troops later hoisted the Brazilian flag over the
community to symbolize its "return" to the state.
After years of living in fear of both gang members and the
often-violent tactics of police, residents were wary of
embracing the new reality.
"Let's hope for the best, but there's a lot more that needs
to be done," said Sergio Pimentel, a funeral director sitting
outside his business watching the operation unfold.
He pointed to an alley that he said poured raw sewage on to
the street whenever it rained.
"We need basic sanitation, health, education. They have to
come in with everything, not just the police."
"PACIFICATION" MOVES AHEAD
Rio state Governor Sergio Cabral said he had called
President Dilma Rousseff to inform her of the operation's
success, saying it was a "historic day" for the city.
"These are people who needed peace, to raise their children
in peace," he told reporters. "... They want access to a
dignified life."
The sprawling hillside community, home to about 100,000
people, has one of Brazil's worst rates of tuberculosis,
officials say. It is often described as the largest slum in
Latin America and is believed to be the main drug distribution
point in Brazil's second-largest city.
Police captured the slum's alleged top drug lord, a
35-year-old with a taste for expensive whiskey and Armani
suits, in the trunk of a car on Thursday as they tightened
their grip around Rocinha.
On Sunday, a group of cops relaxed for a moment in the
house of another captured drug boss and admired a huge fish
tank, a rooftop swimming pool and a Jacuzzi in the bedroom.
Among the articles hastily left behind by the gang member,
known as "Peixe" or "Fish", were chunks of meat ready for the
barbecue and the book "The Art of War," by Sun Tzu.
Under a so-called "pacification" program, Rio authorities
are following up invasions by handing slums over to specially
trained community police and providing services such as health
centers and formal electricity and TV supply. The aim is to
foster social inclusion and give the city's one million or more
slum residents a bigger stake in Brazil's robust economy.
Progress has sometimes been slow, however. A year after a
similar operation to occupy a large slum called Alemao, the
favela has yet to receive a community police force as the
security forces struggle to train enough officers.
Most of the occupations have taken place in slums close to
Rio's wealthier areas, leading to criticism that the program is
aimed mostly at supporting the city's real-estate boom and
preparing for the sports events. Huge slums in more distant
areas are still controlled by gangs or militia groups made up
of rogue off-duty police and firefighters.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)