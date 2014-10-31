Brazil gives go-ahead to 31 solar parks in push for new energy

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazil finally entered the
solar power sector on Friday, granting contracts for the
construction of 31 solar parks as it tries to diversify its
sources of generation amid an energy crisis caused by the worst
drought in eight decades.
Brazil's energy regulator, Aneel, concluded its first
exclusive solar power auction on Friday, clinching 20-year
energy supply contracts with companies that will invest 4.14
billion reais ($1.67 billion) and start to feed the national
grid in 2017.
The 31 solar parks, the first large-scale solar projects to
be constructed in Brazil, will have a combined installed
capacity of 1,048 megawatts (MW). Market expectations were for
projected total awards of 500 MW.
"This auction is a mark, not only because it signals the
entrance of solar power in the Brazilian energy mix, but because
it was one of the most competitive to date," said Mauricio
Tolmasquim, head of the government's energy research company,
EPE.
The auction lasted more than eight hours. The final price
for solar power came at around 220 reais ($89) per
megawatt-hour, against an initial price of 262 reais ($106), an
18 percent discount.
"This is one of the lowest prices for solar energy in the
world," Tolmasquim said.
According to Tolmasquim, costs were reduced because of the
strong solar radiation factor in Brazil and because many solar
parks would be installed in areas that already have wind farms,
reducing the amount developers would spend on land and
transmission lines.
In Brazil's power auctions, the government sets a maximum
price for the megawatt-hour and companies bid down the price at
which they are willing to sell energy. Companies that offer the
lowest prices win the contracts.
Solar power developers have participated in previous
auctions, but because they were competing against cheaper
sources, such as wind and hydroelectric plants, they never
succeeded in winning contracts.
This time, the government allocated a specific amount of
energy to be produced by solar parks, trying to spur development
of a local industry and in the long term reduce costs for
projects, as it did with wind power some years ago.
Currently, wind power companies win most of the contracts in
the regular auctions, with prices per megawatt-hour that are
lower than thermal projects fueled by coal or natural gas.
Brazil's power system has traditionally been composed by a
network of large hydro power plants, but almost three years of
well below-average rains have depleted reservoirs and sent the
country scrambling to diversify its energy matrix.
An expensive, fossil-fueled emergency network of thermal
power plants has shored up supply, but at the cost of tarnishing
the country's reputation as a renewable energy producer and
consumer.
The government has been criticized by environmental groups
for taking so long to enlist solar power in its energy matrix,
because of Brazil's excellent potential for solar.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)