Soros-backed telecom venture to invest over $200 mln in Brazil

SAO PAULO Aug 6 A new Brazilian
telecommunications company backed by billionaire financier
George Soros plans to invest at least 500 million reais ($218
million) over the next three years, executives said on Tuesday,
ramping up competition among Internet providers in a cooling
market.
Soros is set to invest at least $150 million, giving him a
majority stake in On Telecom, which offers home and office
connections over fourth-generation (4G) cellular networks, Chief
Executive Fares Nassar told journalists.
The technology, aimed at regions with a dearth of broadband
cable coverage in the world's fifth-largest country, will be
rolled out in parts of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state.
Nassar said the company could expand into other regions as
Brazil offers new 4G licenses, which would require new resources
to be raised from Soros, other investors or an initial public
offering.
The newcomer is targeting a niche in the Brazilian market
exploited in recent years by broadband operator GVT SA, which
offers specialized broadband services in regions and business
segments underserved by major players. GVT has expanded rapidly
in markets not dominated by large phone companies, allowing it
to charge slightly higher rates for Internet services.
France's Vivendi SA, which bought GVT three years
ago, put the sale of the Brazilian company on hold in March
after bids fell short of its asking price. One reason Vivendi
has considered selling GVT is the cost of investments, which
topped $5 billion since the French company took
over.
At the same time, phone companies such as Telefonica Brasil
SA, TIM Participaçoes SA and Grupo Oi SA
are now shifting focus to higher-value broadband
services amid a sharp slowdown in Brazil's mobile phone market.
Last year Cayman Islands-based Soros Fund Management
received regulatory approval to take over Brazil's Sunrise
Telecomunicaçoes, the holding that controls On Telecom. In
September, Sunrise acquired broadcast rights for 4G frequencies
covering 133 municipalities around Sao Paulo state.