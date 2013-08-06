UPDATE 1-Soros-backed telecom venture to invest over $200 mln in Brazil

* On Telecom offers 4G wireless broadband in homes, offices
* Company eyes more funding options as more licenses issued
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Aug 6 A new Brazilian
telecommunications company backed by billionaire financier
George Soros plans to invest at least 500 million reais (US$218
million) over the next three years, executives said on Tuesday,
ramping up competition among Internet providers in a cooling
market.
A fund run by Soros is set to invest at least $150 million,
giving him a majority stake in On Telecom, which offers home and
office connections over fourth-generation (4G) cellular
networks, Chief Executive Officer Fares Nassar said at a news
conference.
The technology is aimed at markets with little or no
broadband cable coverage, exploiting a lack of fixed-line
investments in many regions. By the same token, Brazil's mobile
phone market exploded over the past decade as cellphones became
a first telephone line for millions of remote households.
On Telecom is launching in the state of São Paulo, Brazil's
most populous, but Nassar said it could soon expand into other
regions as the government sells new 4G licenses. He said that
would require additional funds from Soros, new investors, or an
initial public offering.
"Given that we have aggressive growth plans, an IPO or new
partners could be the best way to capitalize and finance those
new expansions," Nassar told reporters in São Paulo.
The upstart company is targeting a niche in Brazil's market
exploited in recent years by broadband operator GVT SA, which
offers specialized broadband services in regions and business
segments underserved by bigger companies. GVT has expanded
rapidly in markets not dominated by large phone companies,
allowing it to charge slightly higher rates for Internet
services.
France's Vivendi SA, which bought GVT three years
ago, put the sale of the Brazilian company on hold in March
after bids fell short of its asking price. One reason Vivendi
has considered selling GVT is the cost of investments, which
topped $5 billion since the French company took
over.
At the same time, phone companies such as Telefonica Brasil
SA, TIM Participaçoes SA and Grupo Oi SA
are shifting focus to higher-value broadband services
amid a sharp slowdown in Brazil's mobile phone market.
Federal officials at On's launch event appeared to be
pleased with the promise of a more competitive landscape.
"We're rooting for you to grow a lot and nip at the ankles
of the competitors that are standing around out there, waiting
to be shaken up," said communications minister Paulo Bernardo.
The head of regulatory agency Anatel urged On Telecom to
strike out as soon as possible for other regions.
"I think there's a huge potential market," said Anatel's
João Batista de Resende. "We even have more frequencies that
we're going to auction, hoping that Soros opens his purse."
Last year Cayman Islands-based Soros Fund Management
received regulatory approval to take over Brazil's Sunrise
Telecomunicaçoes, the holding company that controls On Telecom.
In September, Sunrise acquired broadcast rights for 4G
frequencies covering 133 municipalities around Sao Paulo state.