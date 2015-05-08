ADM launches sustainable soy certification program in Brazil

SAO PAULO May 8 Archer Daniel Midlands Co.
, one of the world's largest grain traders, said on
Friday it was launching a sustainable soy certification program
in Brazil with an eye to meeting the demand of European buyers.
The program, which should include 120 of the 6,000 Brazilian
producers growing soy for ADM by the end of the year, is
specifically targeting the European Union, and the Netherlands
in particular, said Amanda Cosenza, sustainability manager for
ADM in South America.
Brazil, the world's No. 2 soybean producer after the United
States, ships nearly 70 percent of its soybeans to China, though
some exporters are seeking to diversify in light of slower
economic growth in Asia's largest economy.
ADM declined to give company-specific export data.
Other companies in Brazil are also working to prove their
soybeans did not contribute to deforestation of the Amazon rain
forest or employ slave labor. ADM's program will expand in
coming years and will likely be launched in Paraguay as well,
Cosenza said.
"This fits with demand," she said in an interview.
Representatives of Abiove, an industry group that includes
the biggest soy traders in Brazil, traveled to Europe last month
to discuss soy sustainability and its Soja Plus program.
The private sector's efforts to meet Europe's demand for
sustainable soy, a key ingredient in animal feed, comes amid a
shift in government policy. Brazil last year extended a
moratorium on buying soy grown in illegally cleared land in the
Amazon rainforest until May 2016.
By then the government hopes to finish a registry of all
farming property in Brazil, considered a first step towards
implementing a new forestry code that was passed in 2012.
Some environmental groups have criticized the looming end to
the soy moratorium, especially as a new shipping route via river
barges in the Amazon opens up. The Brazilian government and
industries say that other controls will replace the moratorium,
ensuring soy does not contribute to deforestation.
"Our focus until May 2016 will be to ensure that all ADM
producers are registered," said Cosenza. "There will be new
conversations in 2016 to see what the next steps are."
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)