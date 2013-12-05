Brazil steelmakers propose 7-10 pct price rise for carmakers -source

SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazilian steelmakers are
proposing a price increase between 7 percent and 10 percent for
local automakers, a source familiar with negotiations told
Reuters on Thursday, making up for more than two years without
price increases for the sector.
The talks have been "very difficult" as automakers eyeing
weaker domestic sales are reluctant to give up profitability at
local plants, the source said on condition of anonymity, adding
that talks are likely to continue into 2014.
Brazil's Usinas Siderugicas de Minas Gerais SA
and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA make flat steel
for the auto industry.
Brazil is the world's fourth-biggest auto market, with
Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG
and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co
selling more than 70 percent of new cars in the market.