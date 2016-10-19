Brazil September steel output rises 3.1 pct, exports fall 13.1 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 19 Brazilian steel production rose 3.1 percent in September to 2.58 million tonnes compared with the same month a year earlier and exports fell 13.1 percent to 1.35 million tonnes, Brazil's steelmaker association Instituto Aco Brasil said on Wednesday.
September domestic steel sales fell 1.3 percent to 1.47 million tonnes in the same period while steel imports fell 8.2 percent to 205,900 tonnes. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
