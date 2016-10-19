Brazil September steel output rises 3.1 pct, exports fall 13.1 pct

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 19 Brazilian steel production rose 3.1 percent in September to 2.58 million tonnes compared with the same month a year earlier and exports fell 13.1 percent to 1.35 million tonnes, Brazil's steelmaker association Instituto Aco Brasil said on Wednesday.

September domestic steel sales fell 1.3 percent to 1.47 million tonnes in the same period while steel imports fell 8.2 percent to 205,900 tonnes. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)