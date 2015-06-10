MSCI decision delay on China boosts Brazilian stocks

| SAO PAULO, June 10
SAO PAULO, June 10 MSCI's decision to delay the
inclusion of Chinese domestic shares in a global benchmark index
tracked by funds worth $1.7 trillion provided a boost to
Brazilian stocks on Wednesday.
The decision, announced after markets closed on Tuesday, was
a relief to investors who feared the move would force funds
tracking MSCI's Emerging Markets Index to sell
Brazilian shares to make room for the Chinese newcomers.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index jumped 2.4 percent,
also supported by a recovery in oil and iron ore prices that
bolstered shares of state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, known as Petrobras, and miner Vale SA.
China's benchmark stock indexes fell more
than 1 percent on Wednesday, closing the session with more
modest losses.
"The decision delayed the risk of outflows from the
(Brazilian) bourse," said Eduardo Roche, a fund manager with
Canepa Asset Management in Brazil.
The Brazilian bourse could suffer outflows of $10.2 billion
if MSCI included in its emerging market indexes Chinese shares
listed in New York, also known as American Depositary Receipts,
and those listed domestically, Citi estimated in a recent
report.
Chinese ADRs are expected to be included in MCSI's indexes
in November during a semi-annual review by the index provider.
China needs to further liberalize its capital markets,
however, before its domestic shares are allowed into the same
indexes, MSCI said on Tuesday.
Uncertainty over the timing of the inclusion of Chinese
domestic shares increased after MSCI said a decision "may happen
outside the regular schedule" of its annual market
classification review. (bit.ly/1FSdPSD)
If those two changes were implemented, Brazil's share of the
MSCI Emerging Markets Index would fall to 7.5 percent from its
current 8.1 percent level, Citi estimated. If only Chinese ADRs
were included, Brazil's portion of the index would drop to 7.7
percent.
(Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Alan Crosby)