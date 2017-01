SAO PAULO Aug 24 Brazilian stocks plunged more than 5 percent to six-year lows during the first 15 minutes on Monday as concerns about the Chinese economy triggered a rout in global financial markets.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index last traded 5.7 percent lower at 43,121, its lowest level since early 2009.

Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, sank 8.5 percent while leading banks Bradesco and Itau Unibanco fell more than 5 percent each. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)