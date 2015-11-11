Brazil mills could increase sugar production next season, says Biosev

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape acquires Aspen Valley Landscape
Announced today acquisition of Aspen Valley Landscape Supply Inc
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Biosev, the Brazilian sugar and ethanol arm of French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, sees potential for center-south mills to have a production mix next season (2016/17) heavier on sugar, since the sweetener is paying a premium over ethanol, Chief Executive Rui Chammas said on Wednesday.
But the possible change in the production mix would not be enough to change the scenario of a global deficit expected for the sugar market in 2016/17, he said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)
Jan 20 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's overall pay rose 7 percent in 2016 as the Wall Street bank's stock soared and it edged closer to hitting a key profitability target.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - Entered into interest rate swap transaction with JPMorgan Chase for 3-year term on notional amount of $315 million