版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 21:56 BJT

Brazil mills could increase sugar production next season, says Biosev

SAO PAULO Nov 11 Biosev, the Brazilian sugar and ethanol arm of French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, sees potential for center-south mills to have a production mix next season (2016/17) heavier on sugar, since the sweetener is paying a premium over ethanol, Chief Executive Rui Chammas said on Wednesday.

But the possible change in the production mix would not be enough to change the scenario of a global deficit expected for the sugar market in 2016/17, he said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐