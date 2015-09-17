Cargill near buying two Brazilian cane mills -Valor

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Black River Asset Management
LLC, Cargill Inc's global asset management firm, is in "advanced
negotiations" to buy two Brazilian sugar cane mills from Grupo
Ruette for around 700 million reais ($179 million), newspaper
Valor Economico said on Thursday.
The two mills in Sao Paulo state produce 3.7 million tonnes
of sugar per year, according to Valor, which did not say how it
obtained information about the ongoing deal.
Cargill and Grupo Ruette representatives did not immediately
respond to request for comment.
Brazilian cane mills have been struggling with weak sugar
and ethanol prices in recent years, putting more mills in or on
the verge of bankruptcy protection while they try to restructure
their debts.
($1 = 3.9 reais)
