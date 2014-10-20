版本:
Fire destroys Cargill's sugar warehouse at Brazil's Santos port - port authority

SAO PAULO Oct 20 Fire destroyed one of commodity trader Cargill's sugar warehouses at Brazil's Santos port early on Monday morning, according to a spokesman for the port authority Codesp.

Firefighters have controlled the blaze that destroyed the warehouse and kept it from spreading to other areas, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by W Simon)
