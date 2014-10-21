Brazilian mills tinker with sugar to make it less flammable

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Oct 21 Brazilian cane mills are
adjusting the way they produce and store sugar to make it less
flammable, industry executives said, after four major warehouse
fires over the past year did millions of dollars of damage at
the world's largest exporter.
A severe drought that has damaged this year's cane crop
contributed to the rash of burned sugar, but it is only part of
the problem, executives at the annual Datagro sugar and ethanol
conference in Sao Paulo said Tuesday.
"The quality of raw sugar in Brazil has improved over the
years, and this means it has lower moisture levels and creates
more dust," Copersucar Chairman Luis Roberto Poggetti said.
"Combined with the hot, dry weather, it's a dangerous mix."
Poggetti said mills were exploring measures including
altering the production process for bulk raw sugar, sometimes
referred to as VHP for very high polarized sugar, so that it has
higher moisture content or bigger crystals to reduce ambient
dust levels.
Copersucar, Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol trader, lost
most of its 10-million-tonne export terminal in Santos Port to
fire in October 2013, sending sugar futures prices soaring over
concerns about supply.
That same month, a sugar warehouse of local company Agrovia
in the interior of the center-south cane belt went up in smoke.
As the worst drought on record in southeastern Brazil
dragged into South America's spring, two more warehouses at
Santos port burned down.
One in August belonged to local sugar producer Cosan
. Most recently, a warehouse jointly owned by
U.S.-based Cargill Inc and Biosev, the
local sugar and ethanol unit of France's Louis Dreyfus
, burned on Monday.
Investigations by police, fire departments and port
officials are ongoing and have not pinpointed any single cause
for the flames.
Poggetti said all of the alterations to the sugar could be
done within the specifications of existing contracts, adding
that neither the trader's associated mills nor Copersucar were
spraying sugar in warehouses with water, which could reduce the
cause a degradation in quality.
Analysts have suggested that mills and warehouses had
started to spray water as they try to reduce the risks of
further losses to an industry that has been battered by low
prices for sugar and ethanol recently.
Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, director at Brazilian sugar and
ethanol industry association Unica, said some mills had no other
option than to raise humidity levels in the warehouse to bring
down dust levels.
He said mills were not literally spraying water on the sugar
but rather were misting the surrounding air in the warehouse or
structure.
