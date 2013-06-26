UPDATE 1-Brazil's early June sugar output down due to rain-Unica

* Ethanol and sugar output up sharply for season

* Ethanol favored over sugar production

* Rains weaken sucrose levels/yields in cane

SAO PAULO, June 26 Sugar production in Brazil's main cane-growing region fell in the first half of June because wet weather held up crushing of the record-large cane crop, cane industry association Unica said on Wednesday.

Brazil's center-south region produced 1.78 million tonnes of sugar in the period. That was down from 1.84 million tonnes produced in the second half of May, a period which also saw rains in its final days, Unica said in its bimonthly crushing report.

In the first fortnight of June 2012, 1.37 million tonnes of sugar was produced in the center-south region of Brazil, the world's largest exporter of sugar.

From the start of the cane season on April 1 through mid June, mills have produced 7.39 million tonnes of sugar, up a massive 51 percent from the 4.90 million tonnes a year ago, Unica said, a result of the improved size and quality of the cane crop.

Ethanol production from the start of the season through mid-June was also up sharply - 75 percent at 6.3 billion liters - reflecting the record cane output that is expected to reach 587 million tonnes and mills' expected shift to ethanol output over sugar.

Many of the larger milling groups, such as Louis Dreyfus's local cane unit Biosev, hedged most of their expected sugar output this season at prices well above current levels.

This caught the market by surprise earlier in the season when mills produced more sugar than was expected, despite weak spot prices.

Nonetheless, Unica said mills were allocating much more of the cane they harvested to ethanol production than they did last year. Mills have used 58.1 percent of the cane crush for ethanol since the start of the season - up sharply from 54.4 percent at this time last year - with the rest used for sugar.

Meteorologists expect wet weather to clear over the main cane belt in early July and turn dry through August, which will allow mills to resume production of sugar and ethanol at a faster pace. Traders said some producers who had sold sugar for delivery in July were rolling over their positions into October when more sugar is expected to be available on the spot market.

Futures prices have staged a mini-rally over the past several days, helped by the rainy weather and an uptick in local demand for sugar and ethanol out of Brazil's drought-parched northeastern market.

Given the continued rains in the second half of June, production of sugar and ethanol that Unica will report in the coming week or two should remain weaker than levels seen in early May.

The sucrose levels in cane - known as "industrial yield" - which determine the amount of sugar or ethanol potential from each tonne of cane, have fallen since late May because of the wet weather but remain better than last year.

Industrial yields fell to 125.3 kg/tonne, down from 132.8 in late May but still up from 121.2 in the first half of last June, Unica said.

Yields should fall further with the continued wet weather, which would tend to push mills' production preference toward ethanol and away from sugar.