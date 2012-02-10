版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 11日 星期六 06:37 BJT

Brazil's Suzano says suffer losses after stoppage

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 Brazilian wood pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose said on Friday it lost about 2.6 percent of its annual production capacity after a forced stoppage at a recovery boiler in its Mucuri unit in January.

The company said the unit is now working all full capacity and that it will implement measures to partially recover those losses along the year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐