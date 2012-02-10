版本:
Brazil's TAM says CEO Barroso steps down

BRASILIA Feb 10 Brazilian airline TAM said on Friday its Chief Executive Libano Barroso is stepping down to take another role in the holding.

The carrier said he will be replaced by Marco Bologna.

