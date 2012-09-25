版本:
Brazil lowers 2012 federal tax revenue growth estimate

BRASILIA, Sept 25 Brazil's tax authority on Tuesday lowered its 2012 federal tax revenue growth estimate to between 1.5 and 2 percent from a previous view of up to 4 percent.

Federal tax collection fell for a third straight month in August, official data showed on Tuesday.

