Brazil's Creditas gets $19 mln amid boom in local fintech financing

SAO PAULO Feb 21 Creditas Soluções Financeiras
Ltda, a Brazilian financial technology firm focused on secured
consumer loans, has obtained $19 million from investors in a
financing round that will allow it to provide borrowers with
funds for one-fourth of what they pay to domestic lenders.
São Paulo-based Creditas said in a statement on Tuesday the
so-called Series B round drew investors including the World
Bank's International Finance Corp, Naspers Ltd's fintech arm and
Brazilian venture capital firm Redpoint eventures. Redpoint had
already taken part in a $7.5 million round for Creditas in June.
Creditas uses innovative credit scoring systems and
borrowers' assets to offer loans charging one-fourth to one-half
of what banks and rival domestic fintechs do. Borrowers in Latin
America's biggest country pay an average 190 percent a year for
unsecured, riskier overdraft, credit card and consumer loans,
the highest among the world's 20 major economies.
Creditas's hybrid financing model allows it to originate
loans using the borrower's home or automobile as collateral. It
funds loans using capital from investors or through partnerships
with other, traditional financial institutions.
The latest round of investment in Creditas, which was
founded by Spanish-born entrepreneur Sergio Furió, comes about
two months after Redpoint and other firms pumped $80 million
into credit card fintech Nubank, whose platform charges a
fraction of the 400 percent-plus average interest rate that card
loans bear in Brazil.
Fresh financing will allow Creditas, formerly known as
BankFácil, to develop new distribution channels and cut the
minimum interest rate on secured loans to a monthly 1.99 percent
from 2.15 percent previously, the statement said. The average
consumer lending rate in Brazil now stands at about 7 percent.
"With the new round and joint efforts to distribute secured
loans, I'm certain we can increase participation of this type of
loan in Brazil's credit market," Furió said in the statement.
The boom in fundraising for fintechs underscores the
challenge facing Brazilian banks, which are looking to ride a
wave that caught peers in more mature markets off-guard over the
past decade. While fintechs in Brazil still represent a small
portion of banking services, segments such as credit cards or
consumer lending are expanding rapidly.
Furió founded Creditas to help debt-laden consumers
substitute unsecured loans with credits that bear lower interest
rates because of the collateral.
The latest financing round for Creditas, which employs 120
people, is the IFC's first Brazilian fintech investment and for
Naspers Fintech's new Latin America branch.
