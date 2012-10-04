FEATURE-Rio bets it can become Brazil's Silicon Beach

* Entrepreneurs and investors build startup ecosystem
By Anna Irrera
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 4 For years, Rio de
Janeiro's bohemian neighborhood of Lapa has been a hotspot for
people seeking samba shows and late night partying. But
recently, the area has also started hosting a different kind of
crowd.
Once every two months, Lapa becomes home to "Geeks on Beer,"
a happy hour networking event for tech entrepreneurs and
investors. The meet-up includes a session of speed-networking, a
round robin of meetings during which 15 startups have five
minutes to woo investors into setting up another encounter.
"The romance with my investors started at Geeks on Beer,"
said Brunno Galvão, co-founder of O Holandês, a group-buying
website with headquarters in Rio.
Events like Geeks on Beer are becoming frequent in Rio, a
sign that its Internet startup scene is on the rise. Investors
and entrepreneurs are trying to capitalize on Brazil's Internet
boom and make Rio its next startup capital, or at least offer
serious competition for São Paulo in Web innovation.
To reach that goal, they face many obstacles, such as the
rising cost of real estate and a dearth of experienced talent.
But city officials are behind the effort and see it as
another chapter of Rio's economic revival. In August, Rio
Negocios, the city's investment promotion agency, held a
conference in London to promote opportunities in Rio's tech
industries, claiming the title of "Silicon Beach."
"Rio has a mix of characteristics which we think could make
it the main hub for digital entrepreneurship in Brazil," said
Antonio Carlos Dias, commercial director at Rio Negocios.
There are reasons to believe the push will be a success. Rio
already boasts sophisticated technological infrastructure for
Brazil's oil and gas industry, is home to top-notch engineering
schools, and offers an appealing, laid-back lifestyle for young
entrepreneurs.
The city has already produced some noteworthy success
stories, such as Hotel Urbano, Brazil's No. 1 site for travel
and accommodation booking, and Peixe Urbano, a Groupon-style
deals site. Peixe Urbano was founded in 2010 and received
financing from Benchmark Capital and General Atlantic. It now
has 20 million registered users in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and
Argentina.
"We opened some doors for other startups that now come to us
for advice," said Leticia Leite, a Peixe Urbano executive.
Brazil's 85 million Internet users and 255 million mobile
phones are a promising market for digital ventures. The
information technology sector grew a hefty 11.3 percent last
year to $100 billion, defying a broad economic slowdown that
punished other industries.
That growth is expected to continue as Brazil's bulging
middle class keeps expanding and a government-led push to extend
Internet access bears fruit.
"We have an enormous internal market that is just getting
started," said Marcelo Sales, a partner at 21212, a new digital
accelerator with offices in Rio and New York that provides seed
money, mentoring and infrastructure for startups.
21212's portfolio includes companies like PagPop, a
Square-like online platform that allows self-employed
professionals to accept credit card payments through their
phones, and BidCorp, a digital marketplace that sells surplus
building materials and machinery from completed construction
sites.
International venture capital and private equity firms are
starting to set their sights on Brazil's bustling startup scene.
In July, Redpoint e.ventures, the Brazilian venture capital
firm created by Redpoint Ventures and e.ventures, raised $130
million for its inaugural early stage fund.
"It's a fantastic moment for Brazil, it is really at an
intersection point," said Yann de Vries, founding partner at
Redpoint e.ventures.
ATTRACTING FOREIGN EXPERTISE
In addition to its encouraging market conditions, Rio
graduates many of Brazil's top engineers. It hosts 22 business
incubators and accelerators and has increasingly become the
Brazilian destination of choice for private equity firms.
Brazil's second-largest city has a population of 6.5 million
and is also home to state development bank BNDES and the oil and
gas industry, including national oil company Petrobras
. It hosts research and development centers for
General Electric, Halliburton, Baker Hughes
and Schlumberger. And Cisco Systems Inc
plans to open an innovation center in Rio.
"Rio definitely has the ability to be a tech hub," said
Robert Chefitz, managing partner at Egis Capital Partners, a
private equity firm in New York. "The technical infrastructure
that supports Petrobras, or BNDES, provides the backbone for
emerging businesses."
Rio has shown that it is no longer just a tourist
destination and that it can profit from the qualities that make
it Brazil's "Cidade Maravilhosa," the marvelous city. Stunning
views and beautiful beaches are an advantage when recruiting the
foreign expertise needed to build a healthy startup environment.
The city's popularity is gaining momentum as Rio prepares to
host the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics. Other
than adding allure, the events will attract further investments
and should lead to infrastructure improvements. By 2016, Rio
Negocios says, the city will have the fastest fiber network in
Brazil.
Rio has already started attracting young graduates from top
universities in the United States, where the tech market is more
saturated and competition is higher.
"I was seeing that there weren't a lot of people here with
my background and that I would have an advantage," said Ilya
Brotzky, a Cornell University graduate from Canada and
co-founder of Zona Universitaria, a social platform for
students.
HURDLES REMAIN
Rio's startup scene still faces many challenges, and may
need more support from the local and national governments.
Backing could range from tax incentives for companies to bold
reforms aimed at lowering labor costs and streamlining
bureaucracy.
"With the right kind of support, hubs can start anywhere,"
said William F. Miller, co-director of Stanford University's
Program on Regions of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. "But you
need to have a good seed and also a good soil."
City incentives could include developing affordable
co-working spaces. The average price for office space in Rio's
central business district is $92 per square foot, around $12
more than in São Paulo, according to real estate adviser Cushman
& Wakefield Inc.
Rio may also not be the best location to launch an ecommerce
business. Its consumer market is much smaller than that of São
Paulo, which is one of the world's largest metropolitan areas
and has better infrastructure to support distribution of goods.
On top of local challenges, companies must also grapple with
the notoriously high cost of doing business in Brazil. High
taxes, intricate bureaucracy, and generous labor rights make it
hard to live by the popular "lean startup" mantra.
The tech scene could also be held back by high technology
costs and Brazil's expensive but slow broadband.
GETTING PAST EARLY STAGE FUNDING
A shortage of local funds with the deep pockets and
expertise needed to invest in growing tech startups has made it
hard for Brazilian companies to raise capital to expand.
The outlook seems to have improved in the past 18 months,
with increased activity by international investors. In August JP
Morgan said it would invest $45 million in Dafiti, a leading
Brazilian online retailer. But very large deals are still rare.
Like elsewhere in Latin America, many of the larger
investments have gone to "internet copycats," companies that
replicate successful business models of U.S. startups and adapt
them to the needs and limitations of the local market. The
strategy, also known as "tropicalization," lessens the inherent
risks of investing in startups in emerging markets.
Aside from Peixe Urbano, other foreign-backed Brazilian
copycats include Elo7, an Etsy-like marketplace for handcrafted
goods, Kekanto, a Yelp-like local guide site and Baby.com.br, a
Diapers.com clone. All three companies received funding by Accel
Partners. Baby.com.br is also backed by Tiger Global, Felicis
Ventures and SV Angel.
The biggest roadblock for Rio, experts agree, remains the
lack of seasoned entrepreneurs and the difficulties of importing
experienced talent from abroad, a challenge common to all
sectors of business in Brazil.
Still, Rio's startup crowd is confident that the city and
Brazil will become serious players in the world's technological
revolution.
"When I talk to investors I describe this as relatively high
risk but also inevitable," said Benjamin White, another partner
at 21212. "I like a bet that's inevitable, then it's just a
question of what the timing is."