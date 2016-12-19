版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 01:34 BJT

Motion on Brazil telecom bill seen voted by Feb, says minister

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 19 Brazil's Senate is likely to vote on a motion related to a bill overhauling Brazilian telecommunications rules by February, Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab said on Monday.

"Each member of Congress votes according to a conviction, but my feeling is that the bill will be approved in the Senate," Kassab said during an event in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Ana Mano)

