Motion on Brazil telecom bill seen voted by Feb, says minister

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 19 Brazil's Senate is likely to vote on a motion related to a bill overhauling Brazilian telecommunications rules by February, Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab said on Monday.

"Each member of Congress votes according to a conviction, but my feeling is that the bill will be approved in the Senate," Kassab said during an event in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Ana Mano)