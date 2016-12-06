UPDATE 1-Brazil Senate committee approves new rules for phone carriers

(Adds details, Senator statement, Araujo comment, BTG report)

BRASILIA Dec 6 A Brazilian Senate committee on Tuesday approved changes in the legal framework for telecommunications companies, overhauling a concession-based model that had created uncertainty about the value of their fixed-line assets.

The bill will be signed into law by President Michel Temer unless a senator calls for a vote on the Senate floor within five working days.

The new framework allows companies to sell buildings and land directly related to their fixed-line concessions, opening the possibility of asset sales in an industry that has struggled to finance costly investments.

"The telecom sector is robust and strategic, and will be a contributing factor for the economy to resume growth," said lawmaker Daniel Vilela, an author of the bill.

BTG Pactual analysts have said the new regulatory model may also reduce carriers' costs related to obligations to support outdated technologies such as public phones.