UPDATE 1-Brazil Senate committee approves new rules for phone carriers

(Adds details, Senator statement, Araujo comment, BTG report)
BRASILIA Dec 6 A Brazilian Senate committee on
Tuesday approved changes in the legal framework for
telecommunications companies, overhauling a concession-based
model that had created uncertainty about the value of their
fixed-line assets.
The bill will be signed into law by President Michel Temer
unless a senator calls for a vote on the Senate floor within
five working days.
The new framework allows companies to sell buildings and
land directly related to their fixed-line concessions, opening
the possibility of asset sales in an industry that has struggled
to finance costly investments.
"The telecom sector is robust and strategic, and will be a
contributing factor for the economy to resume growth," said
lawmaker Daniel Vilela, an author of the bill.
BTG Pactual analysts have said the new regulatory model may
also reduce carriers' costs related to obligations to support
outdated technologies such as public phones.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing and additional reporting by
Ana Mano in Sao Paulo; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)