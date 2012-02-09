版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五

Brasil Telecom to sell 2 bln reais of bonds

BRASILIA Feb 9 Brasil Telecom, a unit of Brazilian telecommunications group Oi , said on Thursday it plans to sell 2 billion reais ($1.16 billion) of bonds.

