Brazil telecom firms set for bid for TIM after Portuguese deal

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 23 A group of Brazilian
telecommunications companies is ready to make a bid for wireless
carrier TIM Participações SA in the short term, a
source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters, after Oi SA
secured shareholder approval for the sale of its
Portuguese assets.
Shareholders at merger partner Portugal Telecom SGPS
approved the 7.4 billion euro ($8.3 billion) sale to
Altice SA over stiff opposition from a minority of
shareholders.
With that hurdle cleared, the source said Oi and the
Brazilian units of Mexico's America Movil SAB and
Spain's Telefonica SA can move ahead with a
joint offer for TIM, coordinated by investment bank Grupo BTG
Pactual SA.
Oi said on Thursday that the sale of operations in Portugal
strengthened its balance sheet and helped it to participate in
the consolidation of the Brazilian market.
Telefonica Brasil declined to comment on the negotiations.
Representatives for America Movil subsidiary Claro could not be
reached for comment.
($1 = 0.89 euros)
