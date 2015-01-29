Brazil has no favorites in possible telecom tie-up -source

| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Jan 29 Brazil's government has no
preferred model for consolidation of the country's telecom
market, a source told Reuters on Thursday, leaving behind the
days when Brazilian telecom company Oi SA was held up
as a "national champion".
As long as companies continue investing in their networks
and offering competitive services, the government is not
concerned about the widely anticipated shift from four major
carriers to three, the source said on condition of anonymity.
Oi has been in talks with Spain's Telefonica SA
and Mexico's America Movil SAB about making
a joint bid to buy rival TIM Participações SA and
dividing it three ways.
TIM majority owner Telecom Italia SpA, however,
is also mulling a takeover of Oi, raising questions about which
option might be favored by the government, which has played an
active role in the industry in recent years.
President Dilma Rousseff's predecessor and political mentor
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva championed the merger that created Oi
in 2008 as the birth of a national "super telecom" that could go
toe-to-toe with foreign rivals Telefonica and America Movil.
But the grand plans for Oi carry less weight in Brasilia now
that the company has slid into fourth place in the mobile
market, while its debt levels have soared and service quality
has fallen short of regulatory standards.
Last year, Oi merged with key shareholder Portugal Telecom
SGPS in a deal that quickly soured on news of a bad
investment in a Portuguese banking family's crumbling industrial
empire.
Earlier on Thursday, Telecom Italia's chief executive met
with Brazil Communications Minister Ricardo Berzoini, but he
told reporters they had not discussed a prospective merger.
