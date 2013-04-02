版本:
Brazil report on mobile carriers to point to data quality flaws

SAO PAULO, April 2 An upcoming Brazilian government report on the quality of mobile phone services could point to flaws in data transmission, the head of industry regulator Anatel said on Tuesday.

João Rezende, president of Brasilia-based Anatel, told reporters at an event in São Paulo that he sees "no sales suspensions" as a potential sanction for carriers if results of the report points to serious quality issues.
