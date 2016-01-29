Brazilian operators cut 4.4 pct of mobile lines in December

SAO PAULO Jan 29 Brazilian mobile operators cut
4.4 percent of cell phone lines in December, trimming their
subscriber base for the seventh straight month, according to
data from telecommunications regulator Anatel.
Total mobile lines in the country have dropped 9.3 percent
from their peak in May to 257.8 million connections in December
as operators Telefonica Brasil SA, TIM Participações
SA, Oi SA and the Claro unit of America
Movil SAB cut unprofitable pre-paid subscribers.
(Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brad Haynes; Editing by Andrew
Hay)