Oi CEO says Brazil telecom reform not affecting reorganization plan

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Feb 14 Changes in Brazil's telecom law currently under debate in the Senate are not being taken into account by debt-laden carrier Oi SA as it devises its in-court reorganization plan, Oi's Chief Executive Marcos Schroeder said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an industry event in Brasília, Schroeder said that the imminent reforms will have "no economic effect" on the company's efforts to restructure about 65.4 billion reais ($21.1 billion) of bank debt, bonds and regulatory liabilities.
($1 = 3.095 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)
* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer