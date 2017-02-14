Oi CEO says Brazil telecom reform not affecting reorganization plan

SAO PAULO Feb 14 Changes in Brazil's telecom law currently under debate in the Senate are not being taken into account by debt-laden carrier Oi SA as it devises its in-court reorganization plan, Oi's Chief Executive Marcos Schroeder said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an industry event in Brasília, Schroeder said that the imminent reforms will have "no economic effect" on the company's efforts to restructure about 65.4 billion reais ($21.1 billion) of bank debt, bonds and regulatory liabilities.

($1 = 3.095 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)