Telecom Italia, Oi want new Brazil telecom rules before any merger

SAO PAULO Oct 27 Telecom Italia SpA and Oi SA
on Tuesday urged Brazil's government to revamp
telecommunications industry rules before the companies would
consider a merger, a sign that consolidation hinges on a more
flexible regulation of carriers.
The easing of mandatory investments in fixed-line telephony
and other rules would determine whether wireless carrier TIM
Participações SA considers a merger in Brazil, Marco Patuano,
the chief executive of controlling shareholder Telecom Italia
said at a São Paulo event.
Oi CEO Bayard Gontijo said at the same event that those
requirements demand too much of companies operating fixed-line
licenses, and must be updated so they can invest more. Oi
has for years spent heavily to cope with mandatory
fixed-line expansion goals, hampering its ability to compete in
the mobile and data segments.
"This model is exhausted and needs to be modernized
immediately," Gontijo said.
The executives made their remarks a day after billionaire
Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne Group vowed to pour $4 billion into
Oi should Brazil's No. 4 mobile carrier combine with TIM
. While Oi trails rivals in the mobile phone market,
analysts say its nationwide fixed-line network could mitigate
TIM's lack of it.
Shares in TIM and Oi fell on Tuesday, signaling regulatory
fine tuning will reduce the likelihood of a merger in the short
term. According to JPMorgan Securities analyst Andre Baggio, the
government does not see consolidation in the telecoms industry
as a priority because of political and economic turmoil.
Earlier in the day, Communications Minister André Figueiredo
said Brazil would define how to avoid too much concentration in
the industry, without elaborating.
Common shares of TIM fell 8.5 percent on Tuesday, wiping out
Monday's gains triggered by Fridman's offer. Preferred shares of
Oi dropped 8 percent.
Reuters reported this month that industry watchdog Anatel is
leaning towards easing some rules imposing onerous fixed-line
investments in a segment in which revenue per user is declining
dramatically.
(Writing and additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and
Brad Haynes; editing by Grant McCool)