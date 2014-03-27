版本:
2014年 3月 28日

Brazil imposes conditions to approve Oi-Portugal Telecom merger

BRASILIA, March 27 Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA and partner Portugal Telecom SPGS SA will be allowed to merge as long as they agree to meet some conditions, industry watchdog Anatel said on Thursday.

In a meeting in Brasilia, councilors at the regulatory agency said Oi and Portugal Telecom need to prove the inexistence of tax debts at all levels of government before carrying out their planned merger.

Earlier in the day, shareholders of Rio de Janeiro-based Oi approved a capital increase of up to 14 billion reais ($6.1 billion) and an asset appraisal of Portugal Telecom, further paving the way for their combination.

