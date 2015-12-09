版本:
Brazil's TIM open to M&A if opportunities arise - CEO

SAO PAULO Dec 9 The chief executive officer of TIM Participacoes SA, Rodrigo Abreu, said the telecommunications provider will review opportunities for consolidation when they arise but denied there was a deal in the works to merge with Brazil's biggest fixed-line operator Oi SA .

"When we look toward the future, it's natural that there should be opportunities for consolidation. If they appear, we will be open to analyze them," Abreu said. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

