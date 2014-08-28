版本:
Telecom Italia's Brazil unit to participate in 4G auction

SAO PAULO Aug 28 TIM Participações, Telecom Italia's Brazil unit, said on Thursday that its board of directors had approved plans to participate in an upcoming rights auction for fourth-generation (4G) data services in the South American country.

TIM's participation in the auction is a "clear sign" of the company's long-term commitment to Brazil, it said in a statement. The auction to run the 700 MHz spectrum is scheduled to take place on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Todd Benson; Editing by Chris Reese)
