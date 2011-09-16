Brazil's HRT closes deal with Russia's TNK-BP

* HRT board votes unanimously to close deal

* TNK-BP pursuing foreign exposure, including Venezuela

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 The board of Brazil's HRT Participacoes HRTP3.SA voted to close a deal with Russia's TNK-BP for the sale of oil exploration blocks in the Solimoes Basin in the Amazon, HRT said late on Thursday, without disclosing financial details.

In July, HRT announced that TNK-BP had signed an agreement to buy a 45 percent stake in Amazon oil exploration blocks from Brazil's Petra Energia, continuing its expansion into foreign markets. HRT is the majority stake holder and operator of the blocks. [ID:nLDE76H108]

"The Board unanimously decided to keep the terms negotiated and not reopen discussions with the company TNK-BP," according to a statement.

TNK-BP has sought to increase its foreign markets exposure. It already acquired BP (BP.L) (BP.N) assets in Vietnam and Venezuela -- part of the British major's plan to cover expenses incurred from the disastrous oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Alden Bentley)