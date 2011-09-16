Brazil's HRT closes deal with Russia's TNK-BP

* HRT board votes unanimously to close deal
* TNK-BP pursuing foreign exposure, including Venezuela
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 The board of Brazil's
HRT Participacoes HRTP3.SA voted to close a deal with
Russia's TNK-BP for the sale of oil exploration blocks in the
Solimoes Basin in the Amazon, HRT said late on Thursday,
without disclosing financial details.
In July, HRT announced that TNK-BP had signed an agreement
to buy a 45 percent stake in Amazon oil exploration blocks from
Brazil's Petra Energia, continuing its expansion into foreign
markets. HRT is the majority stake holder and operator of the
"The Board unanimously decided to keep the terms negotiated
and not reopen discussions with the company TNK-BP," according
to a statement.
TNK-BP has sought to increase its foreign markets exposure.
It already acquired BP (BP.L) (BP.N) assets in Vietnam and
Venezuela -- part of the British major's plan to cover expenses
incurred from the disastrous oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
