Weaker real should not be allowed to stoke inflation -Tombini

BRASILIA Dec 11 The recent weakening of
Brazil's currency should not be allowed to contribute to
inflation, central bank president Alexandre Tombini told
lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday.
Brazil's currency, the real, has weakened 10 percent against
the U.S. dollar in the year to date.
"The exchange rate is more depreciated than it was, but what
is important is not the nominal rate but the real rate, which
makes a difference in competitiveness," Tombini said. "It is
important that any movement is maintained with inflation under
control."