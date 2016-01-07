UPDATE 1-Brazil central bank shutters broker-dealer named in probe

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
(Adds freezing of other directors' assets, allegations against TOV, background on brokerage)
SAO PAULO Jan 7 Brazil's central bank said it liquidated TOV CCTVM SA and froze the assets of the main shareholder and managers of the broker-dealer, which was named in a wide corruption investigation and is accused of forging import contracts to send money abroad.
The bank appointed Tupinambá Quirino dos Santos as liquidator of TOV, it said in a statement on Thursday . The assets of controlling TOV shareholder Fernando Heller and another seven directors will remain frozen during the process.
The actions came after TOV was cited in "Operation Car Wash," a probe into graft, money laundering and influence-peddling at state companies that has become Brazil's largest corruption scandal ever.
According to the testimony of illegal money changers who signed a plea bargain in the probe, TOV send money abroad to pay for bogus imports.
The liquidation of TOV follows an investigation begun last year and is the latest in a string of central bank-led shutdowns of brokerages suspected of conducting irregular transactions for some clients.
TOV's spokesmen were not immediately available for comment.
The brokerage lost 8 million reais ($2 million) in the first six months of last year, according to its financial statements.
Brazil's fragmented broker-dealer market is struggling with rising volatility and reduced interest in equities and other financial products in the country. According to central bank data, most broker-dealers lost money last year.
($1 = 4.0435 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: