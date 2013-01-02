版本:
Brazilian exports to remain stable in 2013-official

BRASILIA Jan 2 Brazilian exports in 2013 will likely remain at the same level as in 2012 and 2011 as economic activity picks up in China and the United States, foreign trade secretary Tatiana Prazeres said on Wednesday.

Brazil posted a trade surplus of $19.44 billion in 2012, its smallest in a decade as a weak global economy dragged down demand for Brazilian key products like soy and iron ore.
