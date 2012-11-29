版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 21:16 BJT

Brazil studying widening payroll tax breaks-trade minister

BRASILIA Nov 29 Brazil's Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Thursday that the government is looking into widening payroll tax breaks to more areas of the economy, including the services sector.

Pimentel's comments echo those of Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega, who said in an interview published Thursday that the government would eventually seek to extend payroll tax cuts to the economy as a whole. 

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐