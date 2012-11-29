Brazil studying widening payroll tax breaks-trade minister

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
BRASILIA Nov 29 Brazil's Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Thursday that the government is looking into widening payroll tax breaks to more areas of the economy, including the services sector.
Pimentel's comments echo those of Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega, who said in an interview published Thursday that the government would eventually seek to extend payroll tax cuts to the economy as a whole.
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental