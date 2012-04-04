UPDATE 1-Brazil says commods trades must follow global prices

* Brazil seeks to end inter-company price "manipulation"
* Agency says rules to prevent local tax evasion
BRASILIA, April 4 Brazil's tax agency said on
Wednesday that intra-company commodities exports and imports by
multinational traders must be settled using international
prices.
Under new rules, the Brazilian units of companies such as
Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, Glencore
and Noble must value transactions with
overseas units of the same company using international price
benchmarks, said Sandro Serpa, a top enforcement official at
Brazil's Federal tax authority.
The measures are aimed at ending "price manipulation" of
inter-company imports and exports that allow multi-national
companies to evade local taxes, he said.
"There are billions of dollars in value transferred within
companies," Serpa told reporters. "They are values that concern
the whole world."