Rio police nab "most wanted" drug trafficker

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 10 Police captured one of
Rio de Janeiro's most-wanted drug traffickers on Thursday as
they prepared to occupy the Brazilian city's largest slum, a
vital step in preparations to host the Olympic Games in 2016.
"Nem," the alleged drug lord of the teeming Rocinha slum,
was captured in bizarre circumstances when police said they
found him in the trunk of a luxury car being driven by other
gang members posing as diplomats from the Democratic Republic
of Congo.
Television images showed the fresh-faced Nem, reported to
be 35 years old, sitting in the trunk of a police car and
looking close to tears after his arrest.
"It's a historic moment in the fight against drug
trafficking in Rio de Janeiro," said Jose Mariano Beltrame, the
state security secretary who leading Rio's push to crack down
on organized crime and police corruption.
Police told reporters they had stopped the car as it tried
to leave Rocinha, one of Latin America's most infamous slums --
a sprawling hillside home to more than 100,000 people that is
close to some of Rio's most exclusive areas and best beaches.
They said the car's three occupants identified themselves
as the Congolese consul, another diplomat from the African
country and a lawyer. They tried to bribe police with cash to
allow them to pass. Nem put up no resistance when police opened
the trunk and was taken along with his three associates to the
federal police headquarters in Rio.
"He sent a message to his children telling them not to miss
their lessons," federal police officer Victor Poubel was quoted
as saying by the Globo TV network.
Police are expected to invade and occupy Rocinha as early
as this weekend as Rio authorities expand a security program
that is taking back swathes of the city that have long been
dominated by armed drug gangs. Previous occupations of more
than a dozen slums have been carried out with barely a shot
fired as drug gangs have been warned in advance of the heavily
armed invasions.
Officials say they intend to expand police occupations to
all of the remaining major gang strongholds by 2014, when Rio
will be a World Cup host city and two years before it showcases
itself to the world again as host of the Olympic Games.
The existence of slum areas outside the control of the
state has been increasingly at odds with Rio's rise as the
center of Brazil's new oil wealth and host of the global
showpiece events.
