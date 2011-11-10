UPDATE 1-Rio police nab "most wanted" drug trafficker

* Arrest part of police preparations to invade slum
* Occupation of Rocinha seen as key step for Olympics
* Drug lord told children to keep up with school work
By Stuart Grudgings
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 10 Police captured Rio de
Janeiro's most-wanted drug trafficker on Thursday as they
prepared to occupy the Brazilian city's largest slum, a vital
step in preparations to host the Olympic Games in 2016.
Antonio Bonfim Lopes, the alleged drug lord of the teeming
Rocinha slum, was captured in bizarre circumstances when police
found him in the trunk of a luxury car of a man who claimed to
be a senior diplomat from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Television images showed the fresh-faced suspect known as
"Nem" sitting in the trunk of a police car and looking close to
tears after his arrest.
"It's a historic moment in the fight against drug
trafficking in Rio de Janeiro," said Jose Mariano Beltrame, the
state security secretary who is leading Rio's push to crack
down on organized crime and police corruption.
In a sign that the corrupt links between police and drug
gangs remain a serious problem, three police officers and two
former officers were arrested along with several traffickers
who they were helping to flee the Rocinha "favela," as
Brazilian shantytowns are known.
Police said they planned to occupy Rocinha, one of Latin
America's most infamous slums, in the coming days and that gang
members were trying to escape any way they could.
The sprawling hillside community, home to more than 100,000
people and close to some of Rio's most exclusive areas and best
beaches, is believed to be the main drug distribution point in
Brazil's second-largest city.
It is the next and most ambitious target for a
"pacification" program that has already ousted drug gangs from
18 slums and accompanied Rio's revival as a center of Brazil's
oil wealth and host of huge upcoming sporting events.
According to security officials, a police patrol stopped
the car carrying Nem after it left Rocinha in the early hours
of Thursday. They said the car's occupants identified
themselves as the Congolese consul and two lawyers and that
they offered a bribe worth 1 million reais ($570,000) to allow
them to pass.
'PACIFICATION' PROGRAM EXPANDS
Officials said they were investigating whether the
consulate had any links to the car or its occupants.
Nem, who is believed to be 35, put up no resistance when
police found him and was taken along with the car's other
occupants to the federal police headquarters in Rio.
"He sent a message to his children telling them not to miss
their lessons," federal police officer Victor Poubel was quoted
as saying by the Globo TV network.
Police are expected to invade and occupy Rocinha as early
as this weekend as authorities take back swathes of the city
that have long been dominated by armed drug gangs. Previous
occupations have been carried out with barely a shot fired as
gangs have been warned in advance of the invasions.
After the initial invasions, police trained in community
relations take over the slums and city officials step in to
provide services such as health centers and proper electricity
supply, bringing residents into the formal economy.
Officials say they intend to expand the program to all of
the remaining major gang strongholds by 2014, when Rio will be
a World Cup host city and two years before it showcases itself
to the world again as host of the Olympic Games.
Most of the occupations have taken place in slums close to
Rio's wealthier areas, leading to criticism that the program is
mostly aimed at supporting the city's real-estate boom and
preparing for the sports events. Huge slums in more distant
areas are still controlled by gangs or militia groups made up
of rogue off-duty police and fire-fighters.
