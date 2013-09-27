Brazil's railroad plan has yet to leave the station

| BRASILIA, Sept 27
BRASILIA, Sept 27 More than a year has passed
since Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff announced an ambitious
plan to raise billions of dollars to lay much-need railroad
tracks across this continent-sized nation.
Not a single mile has been laid, however. Investors are
balking at the push to build some 10,000 km (6,000 miles) of
track because they worry that government policies might not make
it worth their while.
By forcing power companies to slash electricity rates,
requiring banks to cut interest rates and opening highway
auctions that limit returns by awarding concessions to the
bidder that pledges to charge the lowest toll, Brazil under
Rousseff has lost some of its allure for many investors.
That has cast a pall over what many say should be a sure
bet: building and operating roads, seaports, airports and
railroads in an emerging economy and agricultural superpower
whose infrastructure badly needs a facelift.
"The potential here is huge, but the concession model is
faulty because it offers no security and there is too much state
interference," said Rodrigo Vilaça, head of ANTF, Brazil's
freight railroad sector lobby.
Rousseff, a pragmatic leftist who studied economics in her
university days, appears to be getting the message. Faced with a
growing chorus of complaints from the private sector, the
government has sought to sweeten the terms for upcoming
infrastructure concessions.
On a trip to New York this week, Rousseff pitched her
infrastructure plans to an audience of Wall Street bankers,
assuring them that Brazil offers first-rate investment
opportunities without legal risks.
With the nation set to host the soccer World Cup in 2014 and
the Olympics in 2016, Rousseff is in a hurry to persuade the
private sector to help revamp an aging transportation
infrastructure. The government estimates that massive
undertaking will cost 500 billion reais ($220 billion) over the
next five years.
Railroads alone would require about 90 billion reais of
that.
Besides the meeting in New York, Brazil has held a road show
for investors in London and sent envoys to Russia and China in
search of railway builders. Government officials have also met
with agribusiness giants Cargill and Louis Dreyfus to see if
they want to get involved in railroad concessions.
And the government has made more financing available at
subsidized interest rates to reduce investors' risks.
The strategy has attracted investors for roads and airports,
but not train lines.
LOSING COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE
Sao Paulo officials were stunned last month when they failed
to draw a single bid to build a badly needed new subway line for
South America's largest city, which has the poorest train
service among the world's major metropolises.
Then for the third time, Brazil had to postpone an auction
of rights to build a 420-km (260-mile) high-speed train line
linking Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Only one consortium showed
up to bid for the 38-billion-real megaproject.
Where Brazil needs railroads most, however, is in its farm
belt. The nation ranks first in soy and second in corn exports,
but as the agricultural frontier moves inland over savanna
plains leading to the Amazon basin, an unwieldy transportation
system is undermining its competitive advantage.
Brazil produces soy more cheaply than the United States, but
by the time the grain gets aboard a ship, it is more expensive
because it must be carried by truck for days along potholed
roads to congested ports.
Twelve new sections of freight lines are planned to ease
Brazil's bottlenecks by opening routes for grain shipments to
ports in northern Brazil. But it remains unclear who will build
them.
In New York with Rousseff this week, Finance Minister Guido
Mantega said the first section to be auctioned on Oct. 18 had a
fixed rate of return of 8.5 percent and that the state would
guarantee cargo volumes.
That is where the problem starts, says Adriano Pires, who
heads an infrastructure consulting firm in Rio de Janeiro. "You
have to allow the market to establish the rate of return," he
said. "It can't be fixed by the government."
Entrepreneurs have also been put off by Brazil's plan to
have a state company buy and sell all cargo space. Rousseff has
touted this as a guarantee that railroad operators will never
lack demand for their services, but the private sector sees it
as a recipe for a bureaucratic disaster.
"It's a government engineering office that plans and builds
railroads, but they have absolutely no experience in train cargo
sales," said Peter Wanke, a logistics expert at the Federal
University of Rio de Janeiro's COPPEAD Business School.
Lobbyist Vilaça is pressing the government to adopt the open
access system for freight trains used in the United States,
where supply and demand are left to market forces, without state
involvement.
Brazil's federal audit court has questioned the lack of
clarity of the concession model, which may force the government
to postpone the Oct. 18 auction.