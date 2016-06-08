CORRECTED-Brazil may increase spending on transport infrastructure -minister

(Corrects dateline to Sao Joao da Barra, not Sao Jose da Barra)

SAO JOAO DA BARRA, Brazil, June 7 Brazil's federal government could increase the amount it spends on new transportation infrastructure in 2016 to 5 billion reais (US$1.45 billion) from about 1 billion reais, Transportation Minister Maurício Quintella said on Tuesday.

Quintella, speaking at the opening of an oil transshipment terminal at the port of Acu, said investment priorities for this year were the BR163 soy highway that connects the Amazon with Brazil's south and the BR101 highway, which runs along the country's Atlantic coastline.

($1 = 3.45 reais)

