UPDATE 1-Brazil court injunction suspends Uber ride-share service

SAO PAULO, April 29 A Brazilian court has issued
an injunction suspending the U.S-based Uber for breaking local
transportation laws, the latest setback for the pioneering
online taxi firm after several countries took similar steps in
recent months.
The State Court of Sao Paulo ruled on Tuesday that Uber,
which allows users to summon a ride with their smartphones, was
in violation of regulations on the use of taxis.
The injunction ordered Uber to cease operations immediately
and to ensure the app is no longer available for download from
the online stores of Google, Apple, Samsung
and Microsoft.
Failure to comply will result in a fine of 100,000 reais
($34,130) per day, up to a limit of 5 million reais, the court
ruled.
An Uber press representative in Brazil said the company had
not been notified of the decision.
"We publicly reinforce our commitment to offering a safe and
reliable alternative in urban mobility to the people of Sao
Paulo," the company said in an e-mailed statement, without
elaborating further on what steps it may take next.
The Brazilian press offices of Google, Samsung, Microsoft
and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Uber drivers are private citizens who use their own cars to
pick up the service's customers. The drivers do not have to pay
steep taxi license fees and they bypass local laws, leaving
Brazil's taxi companies crying foul over unfair competition.
The world's most valuable venture-backed startup with a
valuation of about $40 billion, Uber is facing legal challenges
across Europe and the United States, where local taxi drivers
have taken to the streets and courts to fight it.
Last month, a German court banned Uber from running services
using unlicensed cab drivers and set stiff fines for any
violations by Uber of local transport laws.
($1 = 2.93 Brazilian reais)
