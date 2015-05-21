版本:
Brazil and Uruguay plan to integrate electricity systems -Rousseff

RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday that Brazil and Uruguay plan to integrate their electrical distribution systems, allowing cross-border power sharing in an attempt to cut costs and improve energy efficiency and security.

Rousseff was speaking at an event in Brasilia alongside the visiting Uruguayan president, Tabaré Vázquez. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

