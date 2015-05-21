Brazil and Uruguay plan to integrate electricity systems -Rousseff

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday that Brazil and Uruguay plan to integrate their electrical distribution systems, allowing cross-border power sharing in an attempt to cut costs and improve energy efficiency and security.
Rousseff was speaking at an event in Brasilia alongside the visiting Uruguayan president, Tabaré Vázquez. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.