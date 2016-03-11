Brazil's Usiminas board approves 1 bln real capital hike - source

| SAO PAULO, March 11
SAO PAULO, March 11 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas
Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais' board on Friday
approved a 1 billion real ($279 million) capital increase
proposed by Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metals Corporation
, according to one source with direct knowledge of the
matter.
Three board members representing the other major Usiminas
shareholder, Italian-Argentinian group Techint, voted against
the proposal, said the same source, who requested anonymity
because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
($1 = 3.5865 Brazilian reais)
