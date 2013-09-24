Vale in talks to sell iron ore pellets to U.S. client, CEO says

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL, Sept 24 Brazilian mining
company Vale SA said on Tuesday that it is in talks
to sell iron ore pellets to a customer in the United States, the
only major market where the world's largest ore producer has no
significant business.
Rio de Janeiro based Vale currently has no pellet sales in
the United States, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said
during a speech at a mining conference in Belo Horizonte,
Brazil.
Even though Brazilian iron ore has a higher iron content
than U.S. ores, most U.S. steelmakers get their ore from mines
in and around the Great Lakes, which provide cheap water
transportation for the heavy raw material.