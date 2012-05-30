UPDATE 2-Vale faces probe of Amazon copper mines-prosecutor

* Investigation looks at land use, forest allegations
* Salobo, Sossego copper mines among Vale's largest
* Probe is prosecutor's 2nd Vale-related move this week
By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 30 Brazil's Vale SA
, the world's second-largest mining company, faces an
investigation of two Amazon copper mines after allegations that
it improperly used Indian lands and failed to replace forest cut
to build a power line, a Brazilian prosecutor told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The prosecutor's office is looking into the Indian land
issue at Sossego, Vale's biggest-producing copper mine, with
109,000 tonnes of output in 2011.
Vale said in an email that it was not informed of the
details of the prosecutor's investigations but added that its
copper mining projects were at least 50 km (30 miles) from the
Cateté and Djudjêkô Indian settlements and outside of the Xikrin
reservation in which they reside.
The prosecutor is also looking into the forestry issue at
the $2.83 billion Salobo mine, which is in the start-up phase.
Vale said that any suppression of vegetation near Salobo was
legally conducted under the authorization of the environmental
regulator with jurisdiction in the region.
Salobo is designed to produce 100,000 tonnes of copper
concentrate a year, according to Vale's website. An expansion
doubling output to 200,000 tonnes a year, surpassing Sossego, is
scheduled to be complete in the second half of 2013.
The investigation is the second action against Vale this
week by prosecutor Andre Casagrande Raupp of the Federal
Prosecutors Office in the northeastern state of Para.
On Monday, Raupp filed a civil suit against Vale, Brazil's
Indian affairs foundation and the environmental secretariat of
Para, seeking to suspend activities at Vale's $2.65 billion Onca
Puma nickel mine, also in the Amazon.
The Onca Puma suit alleged that Vale failed to meet
obligations to two Indian tribes in the region.
Vale is the world's largest producer of iron ore, the main
ingredient in steel, and the second-largest producer of nickel,
whose main use is making stainless or corrosion-resistant steel.
No charges have been filed in the Salobo or Sossego
investigations.
Vale's spokeswoman said that the company is awaiting formal
notification from the prosecutor's office and is ready to
provide any clarification needed.
Raupp and other federal prosecutors have wide independence
to investigate and charge companies and individuals for alleged
violations of the law.
Many prosecutors have come under criticism from business and
government leaders for overzealous prosecutions.
Environmental and community groups have sought out
prosecutors to press their claims.
A federal prosecutor in Rio de Janeiro state is seeking 40
billion reais ($20 billion) from Chevron and Transocean
and has filed criminal charges against 17 of their
employees that carry jail terms of up to 31 years as a result of
a November oil spill.
An estimated 2,400 barrels of oil never reached Brazil's
coast, was cleaned up within days and resulted in no deaths,
injuries or measurable harm to wildlife.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most traded class of
stock, fell 0.57 percent to 36.39 reais in late afternoon
trading in Sao Paulo.
Copper for delivery in three months fell 2.11
percent to $7,477.50 a tonne in London trading, its lowest price
in nearly five months.