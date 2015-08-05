Brazil's Vale plans debt sale to expand Carajas railway

SAO PAULO Aug 5 The board of Vale SA
, the world's largest iron ore producer, on Wednesday
approved plans to raise 1 billion reais ($287 million) from the
sale of debt notes to expand the railway system at the Carajas
ore mine.
Vale plans to file Thursday a request before securities
industry watchdog CVM to approve the sale of the so-called
infrastructure notes in two portions, according to a securities
filing. The notes will have maturities of five and seven years
and could be increased by 350 million reais pending certain
conditions, the filing said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Reese Ewing)