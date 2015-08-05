UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale plans debt sale to expand Carajas railway

(Adds Moody's comments on notes, details on Carajas expansion)
SAO PAULO Aug 5 The board of Vale SA
, the world's largest iron ore producer, on Wednesday
approved plans to raise 1 billion reais ($287 million) from the
sale of debt notes to expand the railway system at its Carajas
ore mine.
Vale plans to file a request with the securities industry
watchdog CVM on Thursday to approve the sale of the so-called
infrastructure notes in two portions, according to a securities
filing. The notes will have maturities of five and seven years
and could be increased by 350 million reais pending certain
conditions, the filing said.
Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service rated the
senior unsecured notes at Baa2, the second-lowest
investment-grade ranking, with a "negative" outlook. Though Vale
has a fairly diversified portfolio of mining assets in areas
such as nickel and coal, most of its revenue comes from iron
ore.
Moody's said its negative outlook was based on the agency's
expectations that iron ore prices "will not experience any
meaningful recovery before 2017" due to the slowdown in China's
economic growth and steel production.
Vale's railway investment is part of its expansion of
production at its Carajas iron ore mine in Para state in the
Amazon Basin.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Reese Ewing; Editing
by Ken Wills)