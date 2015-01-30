版本:
Brazil's Vale halves 2015 dividends as iron ore prices fall

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 30 Brazilian miner Vale SA proposed on Friday to pay dividends of $2 billion this year, less than half the $4.2 billion it distributed in 2014, amid falling prices of iron ore and other base metals.

The company intends to pay $0.388095186 per outstanding common and preferred share in two equal installments on April 30 and Oct. 30.

The proposal still needs to be approved by Vale's board of directors. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)
