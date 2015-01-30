Brazil's Vale halves 2015 dividends as iron ore prices fall

Japan's Nikkei loses momentum after strong rally, Sony climbs
* Nikkei loses steam after rallying to 17-mth highs on Monday
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 30 Brazilian miner Vale SA proposed on Friday to pay dividends of $2 billion this year, less than half the $4.2 billion it distributed in 2014, amid falling prices of iron ore and other base metals.
The company intends to pay $0.388095186 per outstanding common and preferred share in two equal installments on April 30 and Oct. 30.
The proposal still needs to be approved by Vale's board of directors. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)
* Nikkei loses steam after rallying to 17-mth highs on Monday
May 8 A new dawn, and possibly even a franchise, await the legend of British folklore hero King Arthur.
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning